Financial Contrast: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank 21.33% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 7 1 2.90 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.14%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Pacific Valley Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Pacific Valley Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 2.24 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $17.67 million 2.48 $3.77 million $0.94 11.70

Pacific Valley Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

About Pacific Valley Bank

Operates as a bank holding company

