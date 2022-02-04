Financial Insights Inc. Buys 2,207 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $53.31. 21,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,535. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

