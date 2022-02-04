Financial Insights Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,415. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25.

