Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 14,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,055. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $82.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.