First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $174.92 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.