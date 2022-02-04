First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

