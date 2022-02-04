First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,672 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 245,275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

