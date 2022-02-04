First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

