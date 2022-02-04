First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,903,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

