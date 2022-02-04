First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,998 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in Chewy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 392,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,184.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.