First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

