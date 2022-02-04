First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after buying an additional 1,829,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after buying an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

