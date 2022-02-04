First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 270,650 shares.The stock last traded at $58.15 and had previously closed at $58.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 279,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,278,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,697,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,678,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

