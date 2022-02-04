First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.66

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $25.77. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 233,964 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 99,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

