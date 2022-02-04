First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $15.20

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.75. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,732,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,531,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

