Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.01 Million

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $165.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.50 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $746.04 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 961,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

