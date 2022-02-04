Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGMF. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.