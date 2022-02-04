Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

