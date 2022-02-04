FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FMC by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

