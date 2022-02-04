Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

