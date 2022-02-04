Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

