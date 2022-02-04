Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as low as C$2.30. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 368,198 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$532.90 million and a P/E ratio of -74.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

