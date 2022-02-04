Foresite Capital Management V LLC Purchases New Stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,280,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,094,000. Adagio Therapeutics accounts for about 16.8% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Adagio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 11,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,005. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

