Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

