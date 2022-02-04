Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 312.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.20).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FORT traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 310,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.44). The firm has a market cap of £593.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.41.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

