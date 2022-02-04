Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $151.33 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

