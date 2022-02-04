Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $364.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $151.33 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.