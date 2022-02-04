Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Fortinet stock traded up $12.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $151.33 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.