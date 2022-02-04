Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Fortinet stock traded up $12.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $151.33 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
