Fossil Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 1,067 put options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,925. The company has a market cap of $567.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33 and a beta of 1.64. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

