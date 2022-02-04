FourThought Financial LLC Buys 4,229 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. 79,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.