FourThought Financial LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

