FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $40.31

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $39.17. FOX shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7,894 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

