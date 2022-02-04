Franco-Nevada Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

