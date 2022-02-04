Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,427,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.38. 23,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.41. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.