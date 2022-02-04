Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 396,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.02% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,264,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,625. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

