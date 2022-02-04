FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. 2,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

