Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 3.3% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

DEO traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $203.72. 4,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,418. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

