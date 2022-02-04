FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.73.

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.