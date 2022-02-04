FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.15 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

