FY2022 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised by DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

MRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

