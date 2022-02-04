FY2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

