FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.21. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,966,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

