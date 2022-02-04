G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GPHBF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.70. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

