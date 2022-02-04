Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

