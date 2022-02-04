Gainplan LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,865 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up about 1.2% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,425,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.07. 130,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,968. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

