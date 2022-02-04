Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.92

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.92 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 189.30 ($2.55). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.45), with a volume of 100,990 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £202.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

