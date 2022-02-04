Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Covetrus by 3,978.7% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

