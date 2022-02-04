Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $217.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

