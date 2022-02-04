Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.73 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

