Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMDA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

